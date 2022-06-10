GREENVILLE, South Carolina – Following a bogey-free 5-under 65 in Friday’s second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Nelson Ledesma once again held the outright lead at 14-under par. The 31-year-old Argentinian carded his first bogey-free round of the season at the Thornblade Club, extending his lead to two strokes. Five players, three of whom are past Korn Ferry Tour winners, are tied for second at 12-under par.

Ledesma recorded back-to-back birdies at the par-5 second and par-4 third, and tallied three more on the back nine at the par-4 10th, 12th and 18th.

“It was a really calm round,” Ledesma said. “I hit it very well from the tee and it gave me some good chances for birdie. It was not a round that I felt at any moment it would be complicated for me.”

In his 69th Korn Ferry Tour start, the Tucuman, Argentina native and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner took an outright 36-hole lead for the third time in his career. Ledesma’s first 36-hole lead was at the 2018 The Panama Championship, but he eventually settled for a T11 finish. The second and most recent lead was at the 2019 Ascendant presented by Blue, where he earned his second career victory. Ledesma’s first win was his rookie season at the 2018 LECOM Health Challenge.

“They were two different victories,” Ledesma said. “The first one was one that I didn’t expect because I wasn’t hitting it really well. The second one, I was playing well the two weeks before that and it was a week that I expected to play well. This feels similar to that second win. I’ve been playing well during the last two weeks and the idea is to keep rolling during the weekend.”

Ledesma turned professional at just 17 years old, playing his early career on the Tour de Profesionales de Golf in Argentina and winning six times before making his way to PGA TOUR Canada in 2011 and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2012. A No. 5 finish on the 2017 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit, largely off the strength of a win, awarded Ledesma Korn Ferry Tour membership and meant leaving his home country as his journey continued in the United States.

Above all else, Ledesma missed his family and friends as he crisscrossed the U.S. in pursuit of a PGA TOUR card.

“I have two kids and I stay in the [United States] for six, seven weeks in a row because we don’t have the chance to get back to Argentina,” Ledesma said. “If we do it’s only for one week because it’s a long trip. I really miss my kids, my parents, my friends, and the way we do barbeques during the weekends. It’s a tradition that we have. I’ve been in the United States for a while and I do enjoy every week here also.”

Ledesma earned a PGA TOUR card after a No. 8 finish on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, but an injury contributed to his finishes of No. 217 and No. 192 in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 FedExCup Standings.

“The two years that I played on the PGA TOUR, I wasn’t giving 100 percent,” Ledesma said. “I was dealing with a knee and left shoulder injury that I had surgery on last December. Now my body is in a different situation. I think that I can take some experience from the PGA TOUR and bring that back to my season on the Korn Ferry [Tour] and have the chance to get back to [the PGA TOUR] at 100 percent.”

After recovering from surgery, Ledesma returned to the field for the 2022 Veritex Bank Championship. After four consecutive missed cuts, Ledesma recorded a pair of T47s and a T13, his highest finish in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since his win in 2019.

Second-Round Notes

The 36-hole cut was made at 4-under par with 74 professionals advancing to the weekend

Four of the top six players previously earned PGA TOUR cards via the Korn Ferry Tour

Robby Shelton (T2 / -12), a Class of 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, is the only player without a bogey through 36-holes

(T2 / -12), a Class of 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, is the only player without a bogey through 36-holes Shelton stands T2 through 36 holes for a second consecutive week, as he was T2 after the second round of last week’s REX Hospital Open (finished T37)

Anders Albertson (T2 / -12), a Class of 2018 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, played his final 10 holes at 8-under par to stand T3 or higher through 36 holes for the third time this season Visit Knoxville Open – T1 through Round 2 (won) LECOM Suncoast Classic – T3 through Round 2 (finished T55)

(T2 / -12), a Class of 2018 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, played his final 10 holes at 8-under par to stand T3 or higher through 36 holes for the third time this season Blayne Barber (T2 / -12), a Class of 2014 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and past Korn Ferry Tour winner, had not stood higher than T37 (Huntsville Championship) through the second round this season, and he last stood higher than T4 after 36 holes at the 2014 TPC Stonebrae Classic

(T2 / -12), a Class of 2014 Korn Ferry Tour graduate and past Korn Ferry Tour winner, had not stood higher than T37 (Huntsville Championship) through the second round this season, and he last stood higher than T4 after 36 holes at the 2014 TPC Stonebrae Classic Augusto Núñez (T2 / -12), a three-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, stands higher than T4 through 36 holes for the second time in his career; he was T2 at the 2018 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard (finished T29)

(T2 / -12), a three-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, stands higher than T4 through 36 holes for the second time in his career; he was T2 at the 2018 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard (finished T29) Núñez’s 12-under 131 marks his career-low 36-hole score on the Korn Ferry Tour

Nicolas Echavarria (T2 / -12) matched his career-high 36-hole position – T2 at the 2019 The Panama Championship (finished T7) – and tied his career-low 36-hole score (9-under 131 at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics

(T2 / -12) matched his career-high 36-hole position – T2 at the 2019 The Panama Championship (finished T7) – and tied his career-low 36-hole score (9-under 131 at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics Curtis Luck (T17 / -8) carded the round of the day at The Carolina Country Club with a 10-under 62, while Shelton, John Chin (T10 / -9), and Ryan McCormick (T25 / -7) all carded 6-under 65s for the low round of the day at Thornblade Club

(T17 / -8) carded the round of the day at The Carolina Country Club with a 10-under 62, while Shelton, (T10 / -9), and (T25 / -7) all carded 6-under 65s for the low round of the day at Thornblade Club Two of the four PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Class of 2022 members – Jacob Bridgeman (T25 / -7) and RJ Manke (T62 / -4) – made the cut

(T25 / -7) and (T62 / -4) – made the cut Kevin Yu (7th / -14) leads the field with 15 birdies through the first two rounds

(7th / -14) leads the field with 15 birdies through the first two rounds The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX is the 16th of 23 regular season events on the 26-event 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule; the first set of 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the regular season finale, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (August 11-14), and an additional 25 TOUR cards will be awarded following the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which conclude with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (September 1-4)

This week’s purse is $750,000, with $135,000 going to the champion; the champion will also receive 500 Korn Ferry Tour points All 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season events feature a minimum purse of $750,000, a 25 percent increase from last season, and will boast minimum purses of $1 million in 2023 for a total increase of 66.7 percent from 2021 to 2022



Thornblade Club Second Round Course Statistics

Scoring Average (Total – Par 71): 70.192 [-0.808]

Scoring Average (Front Nine – Par 35): 34.974 [-0.026]

Scoring Average (Back Nine – Par 36): 35.218 [-0.782]

Toughest Hole: No. 8, Par 4, 433 yards – 4.244 [+0.244]

Easiest Hole: No. 5, Par 5, 531 yards – 4.513 [-0.487]

The Carolina Country Club Second Round Course Statistics