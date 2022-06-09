GREENVILLE, South Carolina – The Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX opened Thursday at Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club, with two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Nelson Ledesma playing his last eight holes at 6-under par at The Carolina Country Club to take the outright 18-hole lead with a 9-under 63.



He stands one stroke ahead of Zack Fischer (-8/63 at Thornblade) and Ryan Ruffels (-8/64 at Carolina Country Club.



Ledesma’s 63 marks his career-low round on the Korn Ferry Tour and ties his career-low round in PGA TOUR-sanctioned play.



Thursday marked the third time Ledesma held the 18-hole lead on the Korn Ferry Tour. The last occurrence was at the 2019 Ascendant presented by Blue, where he eventually collected his second career Korn Ferry Tour win.



Ledesma, a native of Tucuman, Argentina, started on No. 10 and rattled off four birdies in a row on Nos. 13, 14, 15, and 16, followed by one of his two bogeys, a five at the par-4 18th.



Ledesma birdied the par-4 second, posted the highlight of his round with an eagle at the par-5 fourth, played Nos. 5 and 6 even par with a birdie and bogey, and closed with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 7-9.



“I played really solid during the whole round,” Ledesma said. “I hit it really well from the tee and since it’s a short course, I took an advantage with short irons and I played really well on the greens.”



Notes: Of the 17 lowest scores relative to par Thursday, 12 came from the Carolina Country Club, with the exceptions being Zack Fischer (T2 / -8), Nicolas Echavarria (T4 / -7), Peter Kuest (T8 / -6), Kevin Yu (T8 / -6) and Alex Weiss (T8 / -6).