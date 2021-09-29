Local golfers qualify for national USGA event

Florence, S.C. – The team of Charles Warren (Greenville, SC) and Brent Delahoussaye (Greenville, SC) along with the team of Jeremy Revis (Greenville, SC) and Chris Eassy (Simpsonville, SC) have both qualified at Florence Country Club (6,427 yards, Par 70) in Florence, SC to play in the 2022 US Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Warren and Delahoussaye were the qualifying medalists after a nine under par round of 61.
The team of Dane Burkhart (Aiken, SC) and Scott Usher (Charleston, SC) will be the first alternates while the team of Luke Coates (Florence, SC) and Dylan Thompson (Florence, SC) will be the second alternate team after a two-hole playoff between four teams.
46 sides started the day playing for two spots and two alternate positions to participate in the 2022 United States Amateur Four-Ball Championship that will be conducted at the Country Club of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL on May 14-18, 2022.
