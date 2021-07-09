Locals Haas, White in the hunt at U.S. Senior Open

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Greenville’s Jay Haas, the oldest player in the field at 67, came within two strokes of his age with a one-under-69 in Thursday’s opening round at the U.S. Senior Open at the Omaha Country Club. Haas hit 11 of 13 fairways on a course he called “manageable” from a distance standpoint.

He trails co-leaders Billy Andrade and Stephen Ames by four strokes.

Spartanburg’s Todd White, making his debut in the event, is also in the hunt following a one-over-71 Thursday.

Andrade had five birdies and no bogeys on an Omaha Country Club course that dried out after the sun broke through and the wind came up in the afternoon. Ames had seven birdies and two bogeys in the morning session. Wes Short Jr. shot 66. Alex Cejka, looking for his third victory in a senior major this year, and Robert Karlsson followed at 67. Steve Stricker, the 2019 champion, is not playing in Omaha. He’s on the regular PGA Tour this week at the John Deere Classic. There was no U.S. Senior Open last year because of the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)