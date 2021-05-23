Ocean Course put on spectacular show. Will it host again?

Hideki Matsuyama, center, of Japan, center, walks with his caddie as Bryson DeChambeau, second from left, and Collin Morikawa, left, lead the way to the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Ocean Course put on a spectacular show at the PGA Championship. Shouldn’t it get more time in golf’s major spotlight?

There’s an open spot in the PGA rotation for 2030, although the tournament director said there’s no timetable if the Pete Dye layout would fill that slot. It’d be hard, though, to find anyone who might not support finding more ways to get the game’s best players back on Kiawah Island after 50-year-old Phil Mickelson’s victory.

Many competitors were complimentary of the layout despite its swirling winds and odd bounces that confounded more than a few of them.