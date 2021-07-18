Phillips wins another Spartanburg County Amateur

Boiling Springs native and former Georgia golfer Trevor Phillips fired a final round -4/68 to finish eight-under-par overall and hold off Byrnes alum Reed Bentley (-3/69 Sunday) by a stroke to take the Spartanburg County Amateur Sunday at Woodfin Ridge near Inman.

It’s Phillips second title in the event. His first came at Three Pines in 2018.

Phillips had four birdies on his first nine and added two more to counter two bogeys on his second nine.

Second round leader Alan Stepp fired a final round +1/73 and finished third, four strokes back.