AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Brooks Koepka is a force in the majors again. He played bogey-free in the Masters for a 67 and leads by four shots over players who finished before storms arrived.

The wind toppled three pine trees near the 17th tee where spectators were standing. Augusta National says no one was hurt.

Koepka leads by four over U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. The Texas A&M senior had a 68 and posted the lowest 36-hole score by an amateur at the Masters since 1956. Jon Rahm was three behind with nine holes to play. Tiger Woods is hovering around the cut line.