Sumter, S.C. – Gustav Ulrich (Whispering Pines, NC) and Todd White (Spartanburg, SC) have qualified at the Quixote Club (6,833 yards, Par 70) in Sumter, SC to advance to the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

Ulrich took the medalist honors with a four under par score of 66. White fired a one-under-par 69.



Brad Jones (Augusta, GA) took the first alternate position and Scott Roberts (Lancaster, SC) claimed the second alternate position.

A two-hole playoff was needed to break the alternate placement after both Jones and Roberts fired even par rounds of 70.

Seventy-two players started the event playing for two spots and two alternate positions to participate in the 2022 United States Senior Open Championship that will be conducted at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, PA on June 23rd – 26th, 2022.