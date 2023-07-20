GREER, SC (July 20, 2023) – Final round results of the 25th Annual Blade Junior Classic hosted by Thornblade Club in Greer, SC, on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

In the boys 13-18 division, Dawson Szabo of Greer finished the day with an overall score of even-par 213 to take home the 25th Annual Blade Junior Classic title in the boys division.

“Today was tough,” Szabo said. “But the course is honestly just pure. It feels great to be the champion. I’ve been chasing this one for a while after coming in second when I was younger and missing the cut last year. So, it feels good to come back and finally get it done.”

Jack Crousore of Bluffton was named runner-up, finishing the tournament with an overall score of one-over par 214.

In the girls 13-18 division, Olivia Pellerin of Greenville posted a final round score of eight-over par 79 to claim the 25th Blade Junior Classic Girls Champion title. She finished the tournament with an overall score of 18-over par 231, taking home her first SCJGA victory.

“Things honestly started out a little rough for me today,” Pellerin said. “But I made a par on #8 which is not my favorite hole and that kind of helped set things in motion for the rest of my round. It’s super exciting to be the champion. It was my goal to win this year because this is my last one so, this is a great feeling.”

Grace Lindsey of Mt. Pleasant was named runner-up in the girls division, posting a final overall score of 19-over par 232 and a final round score of nine-over par 80.