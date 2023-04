View of the Main Scoreboard as patrons gather during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

With a poor weather forecast for the weekend, the 87th Masters is set to begin Thursday morning.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and will become the first to win back-to-back green jackets since Tigers Woods in 2001-2002.

Here are first round pairings and tee times.