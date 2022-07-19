Leesville’s Gage Gaskins and Clover’s Seamus Bogan hold the first round lead in the 24th annual The Blade Junior Golf Tournament at the Thornblade Club. Each shot a two-under-par 69 Tuesday and hold a one stroke lead on two golfers, including Inman’s Andrew Gregory.

In the girls 13-18 division, Anne Fernandez of Bluffton posted a first-round score of even-par 71 to take the lead in this division. Abby Franks of Roebuck currently holds the second-place position, finishing the day at six-over par 77.