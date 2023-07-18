Eastside’s Beau Lewis had five birdies on his way to a four-under 67 and the first round lead at the 25th Blade Junior Golf Tournament Tuesday at the Thornblade Club in Greer.

Lewis holds a one stroke lead over Blue Ridge’s Dawson Szabo, who had six birdies en route to a -3/68, and is up by two on T.L. Hanna’s Bennett Scaletta (-2/69).

Grace Lindsey of Mt. Pleasant leads on the girls side after firing a +2/73 Tuesday. The best of the area golfers is Olivia Pellerin who sits in third place, six strokes off the lead.