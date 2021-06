Woodruff’s Gage Howard helped his Wolverines team claim its first state golf title last month.

Now he hopes to claim a junior crown of his own as he shares the first round lead of the Spartanburg County Junior Championship with Spartanburg’s Granger Amick.

Each shot an even par 72 at the Country Club of Spartanburg Tuesday.

Madison Dixon shot a five over 77 and holds the girls lead by five strokes.