Goodwin again big in a Wofford win

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points as Wofford beat VMI 79-73. Nathan Hoover added 18 points for Wofford.

Garrett Gilkeson scored a career-best 28 points and had nine rebounds for VMI, which has lost four straight games. Jake Stephens added 11 points, three assists and three blocks.

Wofford improves to 16-8, 8-3 and remains tied for third in the Southern Conference.

