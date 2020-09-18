Greenville Co. Schools announces ticketing changes for fall sports

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced changes to how tickets will be sold and distributed for fall sports as a result of social distancing requirements.

All indoor and outdoor sporting venues will have their capacity reduced to 15 percent.

No tickets will be sold on Friday evenings at football stadium ticket windows. All game participants will have the opportunity to buy two tickets before they are released to the public.

Game participants include players, cheerleaders, and band members for varsity football, players and cheerleaders for sub-varsity football, and players for volleyball.

Any remaining tickets will be sold to the public on the free GoFan app. No Golden Circle or employee passes will be honored until further notice.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times and concessions will consist of prepackaged items only.