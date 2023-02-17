Greenville – Isaiah Mosley scores a career high 28 points to lead Greenville past Greer, 64-58 in 4A boys basketball 2nd round playoff action.

Wade Hampton gets 20 points from Nykel Franklin to eliminate Westside 69-56 in 4A boys playoff action.

In the 5A girls 2nd round of the playoffs Dorman holds off T.L. Hanna 66-58, while Mauldin uses a fast start to take out Byrnes, 48-33.

Other 2nd Round Playoff Scores from Friday Night:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

Second Round

Class AAA

Lower State

Beaufort 58, Lake City 55

Crestwood 70, Dreher 56

Lower Richland 61, Manning 49

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, Lakewood 41

Upper State

Clinton 64, Southside 56

D.W. Daniel 61, Chester 46

Travelers Rest 75, Powdersville 58

Wren 66, Union County 50

Class AAAA

Lower State

Hartsville 46, Northwestern 43

Irmo 86, West Florence 62

Lucy G. Beckham 54, South Florence 53

Wilson 48, Ridge View 45

Upper State

Catawba Ridge 56, North Augusta 49

Greenville 64, Greer 58

Lancaster 71, Midland Valley 57

Wade Hampton (G) 69, Westside 56

———

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

New Covenant 41, Northside Christian 34

SCHSL Playoffs

Second Round

Class A

Lower State

Carvers Bay 74, Estill 49

Military Magnet Academy 79, Latta 27

Upper State

High Point Academy 68, Lewisville 29

McBee 70, Christ Church Episcopal 53

St. Joseph 67, Calhoun Falls 58

Class AA

Lower State

Andrew Jackson 40, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38

Bishop England 50, Lee Central 37

Kingstree 53, Wade Hampton (H) 50

Timberland 52, Barnwell 44

Upper State

Fairfield Central 71, Blacksburg 59

Silver Bluff 57, Landrum 39

W.J. Keenan 92, Saluda 47

Class AAAAA

Lower State

R.B. Stall 69, Dutch Fork 63

Stratford 49, River Bluff 15

Summerville 43, Berkeley 30

Sumter 52, Cane Bay 38

Upper State

Dorman 66, T.L. Hanna 58

Lexington 42, Rock Hill 39

Mauldin 48, James F. Byrnes 33

Spring Valley 64, Woodmont 56

SCISA Playoffs

Class 2A

John Paul II 39, Carolina Academy 19

Class 3A

Florence Christian 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 40

Class 4A

Augusta Christian, Ga. 32, Wilson Hall 26

First Baptist 54, Cardinal Newman 17

Hammond 71, Laurence Manning Academy 38