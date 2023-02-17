Greenville – Isaiah Mosley scores a career high 28 points to lead Greenville past Greer, 64-58 in 4A boys basketball 2nd round playoff action.
Wade Hampton gets 20 points from Nykel Franklin to eliminate Westside 69-56 in 4A boys playoff action.
In the 5A girls 2nd round of the playoffs Dorman holds off T.L. Hanna 66-58, while Mauldin uses a fast start to take out Byrnes, 48-33.
Other 2nd Round Playoff Scores from Friday Night:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Class AAA
Lower State
Beaufort 58, Lake City 55
Crestwood 70, Dreher 56
Lower Richland 61, Manning 49
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, Lakewood 41
Upper State
Clinton 64, Southside 56
D.W. Daniel 61, Chester 46
Travelers Rest 75, Powdersville 58
Wren 66, Union County 50
Class AAAA
Lower State
Hartsville 46, Northwestern 43
Irmo 86, West Florence 62
Lucy G. Beckham 54, South Florence 53
Wilson 48, Ridge View 45
Upper State
Catawba Ridge 56, North Augusta 49
Greenville 64, Greer 58
Lancaster 71, Midland Valley 57
Wade Hampton (G) 69, Westside 56
———
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
New Covenant 41, Northside Christian 34
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Class A
Lower State
Carvers Bay 74, Estill 49
Military Magnet Academy 79, Latta 27
Upper State
High Point Academy 68, Lewisville 29
McBee 70, Christ Church Episcopal 53
St. Joseph 67, Calhoun Falls 58
Class AA
Lower State
Andrew Jackson 40, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38
Bishop England 50, Lee Central 37
Kingstree 53, Wade Hampton (H) 50
Timberland 52, Barnwell 44
Upper State
Fairfield Central 71, Blacksburg 59
Silver Bluff 57, Landrum 39
W.J. Keenan 92, Saluda 47
Class AAAAA
Lower State
R.B. Stall 69, Dutch Fork 63
Stratford 49, River Bluff 15
Summerville 43, Berkeley 30
Sumter 52, Cane Bay 38
Upper State
Dorman 66, T.L. Hanna 58
Lexington 42, Rock Hill 39
Mauldin 48, James F. Byrnes 33
Spring Valley 64, Woodmont 56
SCISA Playoffs
Class 2A
John Paul II 39, Carolina Academy 19
Class 3A
Florence Christian 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 40
Class 4A
Augusta Christian, Ga. 32, Wilson Hall 26
First Baptist 54, Cardinal Newman 17
Hammond 71, Laurence Manning Academy 38