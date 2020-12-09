GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive will become a High A-level affiliate of the Boston Red Socks in 2021 the under Major League Baseball’s newly configured Minor League system.
Baseball America magazine was the first to report the news on a day when Major League teams began announcing their new affiliations. The Drive has yet to make an official announcement of the bump-up in level or their continued affiliation with the Red Socks, which has been in place since 2006. Such confirmation from the team is expected shortly.
The Drive has previously been classified as a Low A affiliate of the organization as a member the South Atlantic League.
Greenville Drive moving up a level
