Greenville Drive season opener postponed due to rain

UPDATE: The Greenville Drive’s first home game since August 2019 will have to wait as rain forced the game to be postponed Tuesday.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header beginning at 5:00pm on May 6.

Opening Day festivities will now take place Wednesday as the Drive take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Drive is scheduled to return to Fluor Field Tuesday evening as it faces the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the first of a six-game series. The matchup will mark the first time the Drive has played at home since August 2019. Because of the pandemic, fans will notice added health precautions when they return.

Capacity at the ballpark will be capped at 50 percent for the beginning of the season. Seating plans account for social distancing.

“It’s kind of this giant jigsaw puzzle, if you will, to look at each game and know that we’ll have 2,200 to 2,300 fans allowed in the ballpark to start the year for each game,” Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko said. “So, it’s looking at how many tickets are associated with ticket plan holders? That leaves us a certain amount of tickets left to sell on a single-game basis.”

Masks will be required for all fans in attendance. As the season progresses and the CDC updates its COVID-19 guidance, policies at the field will be updated, too.

“We’re very hopeful that as May turns into June, June turns into July, that those limitations will be expanded and then by the end of the year, we’ll be back to what we view as normal,” owner Craig Brown said.

Tuesday’s matchup is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. To learn more information on the roster and lineup, click here.