GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive, a minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announced that Dr. Burke Royster has been selected as the honoree for the team’s annual Green Day celebration.

This year’s event will be held on August 10 at Fluor Field when the team plays the Hickory Crawdads.

Each year, the team pays tribute to an individual who has helped make Greenville one of the most livable, desired and thriving cities in the country.

As the superintendent of Greenville County Schools, “Dr. Royster has helped not only to improve the district’s overall report rating but also to deliver enhancements across the board in instructional delivery, student engagement, and rigor while achieving a double-digit increase in the county’s high school graduation rate. He has also helped to create innovative public/private partnerships and curriculum changes like the Graduation Plus program that have resulted in developing a more prepared area workforce. The Drive are excited and honored to recognize Dr. Royster as this year’s Green Day honoree,” the team said in a press release.

Dr. Royster also acknowledged the honor in the press release.

“I greatly appreciate this recognition, and I’m deeply honored to serve alongside the 11,000 employees within Greenville County Schools who are working to inspire, support and prepare our students each and every day,” said Dr. Royster. “We cannot do what we do without the leadership of the GCS Board of Trustees and significant community partnerships like the one we have with the Greenville Drive. I appreciate the opportunity to celebrate on Green Day all that Greenville County Schools and this community have accomplished, and I look forward to being a part of the continued progress as we make sure that Greenville County remains one of the best places in the country to live, learn, and work.”

Dr. Royster became the 10th Superintendent of Greenville County Schools in 2012. As a 40-year veteran of public education, his tenure as superintendent has been marked by significant advances in student achievement, with a particular focus on improving graduation rates and ensuring that students are college and career ready, according to his bio on the school district’s website.