Greenville Drive unveil 2021 schedule; Opening day set for May 4

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Following a 20-month hiatus, the Greenville Drive announced their return to Flour Field and the 2021 schedule.

The Drive, High-A East affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, begin their 2021 season at home on May 4 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

According to a release from the team, the 2021 schedule has been structured to minimize travel amid the 120-game season. The team added they expect capacity limitations early in the season due to COVID-19 and stated fans can buy a ticket plan or ticket experience package to ensure seating.

Check out the link below for a look at their full season schedule.

