Greenville, S.C (July 17, 2022) – The Greenville Liberty Soccer Club’s stellar inaugural season ended just short of a chance to play for a title, as the club was defeated 4-1 by South Georgia Tormenta FC in the W League semifinals at Triumph Stadium on Sunday Night. Despite welcoming back two of their star players for the playoff match, the team looked slightly out of sync as they conceded late goals to hand the win to Tormenta.

The USL W League semifinal match began in Greenville just as the other was decided halfway across the country in Minnesota. Either the Greenville Liberty or Tormenta FC would be playing the Minnesota Aurora next weekend for the USL W League Final as the two sides kicked off at Triumph stadium. An even match in the early stages looked like it might turn when the Liberty reached onto the bench for some collegiate star power. At the 30-minute mark Greenville brought on reinforcements, Clemson’s Caroline Conti and Megan Bornkamp and a formation adjustment. The match flowed back and forth after the subs, favoring neither team but offering scoring opportunities for both squads. Despite cascading chances, the first half of the semifinal match remained scoreless at the half.

Tormenta was the first to break into the scoring column, netting the go-ahead goal ten minutes in to the second half. Just ten minutes later, Liberty lead goal-scorer, Caroline Conti, equalized for the home side, putting Greenville and Tormenta 1-1. Minutes later, though, the Liberty defense was caught on its heels and conceded a second goal after the ball was bobbled in front of the box. The Greenville defense continued to struggle to find their footing and felt the Tormenta attack once more in the 73’, making the match 3-1 Tormenta. Greenville’s Megan Bornkamp attempted to keep the attack alive, nearly chipping the South Georgia keeper with a stellar attempt from midfield that bounced off the crossbar. Tormenta erased any doubt, making the final mark of the night after a powerful shot proved too strong for Liberty goalkeeper, Katelyn Kellogg to hold onto. The final whistle blew, finishing the match 4-1 in favor of Tormenta and ending the Liberty’s season.

The Liberty concluded their inaugural season 9-3-2 and earned the South Atlantic division title.