Greenville, SC (July 13, 2022) – The Greenville Liberty Soccer Club extended its perfect home record into the postseason, defeating the Long Island Rough Riders 2-0 to send Greenville on to the USL W League semifinals. Shorthanded without many of the club’s current college players, Furman and Clemson alums scored the Liberty’s goals in the shutout victory. Greenville will host South Georgia Tormenta FC in the semis this Sunday, July 17th at 7:00 PM.

Match Highlight: https://elevensports.com/en/view/event/cl5kbselogjmw0k9a05al31u8?utm_campaign=fe_video&utm_content=%5BRECAP%5D%20Greenville%20Liberty%20SC%20vs%20Long%20Island%20Rough%20Riders&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkcopy

Match Recap: https://www.greenvilleliberty.com/news/2022/07/13/liberty-advance-to-semifinals-after-2-0-home-victory/

The Greenville Liberty entered their first-ever playoff campaign tonight against the Long Island Rough Riders. A challenging match from the first whistle, Greenville commanded the match through possession play and the leadership of their backline. A third of the way through the first 45’, Greenville tallied its first goal which was later disqualified for a conspicuous offsides call keeping both teams even. After a series of chances, Greenville recorded their first official goal in the 37th minute after Caitlyn Riley’s shot pinged off the post into the back netting. Minutes later the first half concluded with Greenville at a 1-0 lead.

Both clubs returned to the pitch as Greenville attempted to stretch the lead once more. In the 70th minute, Julie Mackin sealed the match to make it 2-0 for the home side. The physical, New York team was unable to keep up to the pace of the Liberty and waned during the final minutes. Shots from Maddie Turlington, Bailey Manfredi and Autumn Cayelli threatened the Rough Riders, but were unsuccessful in gaining the Liberty any further points. Greenville ended the night with a 2-0 victory and a trip to the second round of W League playoffs.

Tickets for the home semifinal match versus Tormenta FC at 7:00 pm are on sale now.