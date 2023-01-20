Greenville rolls past Westside 75-53 to improve to 18-1 on the season.
Spartanburg holds off Boiling Springs 56-55.
Woodmont hits a 3-pointer with :06 seconds to play in double overtime to defeat T.L. Hanna 84-83.
In girls action, a strong 4th quarter lifts Spartanburg past Boiling Springs 60-50 & T.L. Hanna holds off Woodmont 65-59.
Friday night scores from throughout South Carolina:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 43, Lugoff-Elgin 41
Aiken 49, South Aiken 48
Beaufort 59, Hanahan 36
Berkeley 61, Stratford 39
Blacksburg 66, Liberty 46
Blackville-Hilda 64, Ridge Spring-Monetta 58
Brookland-Cayce 54, Swansea 46
C.A. Johnson 56, McBee 42
Camden 53, Marlboro County 45
Carvers Bay 60, Hemingway 38
Cathedral Academy 79, Clarendon Hall Academy 24
Charleston Collegiate 57, Holly Hill Academy 49
Dorman 89, Gaffney 51
Easley 40, Pickens 30
Gray Collegiate Academy 60, W.J. Keenan 53
Great Falls 30, Lewisville 21
Greenville 73, Westside 53
Greenville Technical Charter 35, Chesnee 34
Hillcrest 82, Mauldin 63
James Island 62, Hilton Head Island 45
Lake City 61, Darlington 46
Landrum 57, Greer Middle College 44
Military Magnet Academy 100, Charleston Charter 24
Mountain View Christian Academy 65, Liberty Prep, N.C. 49
North Augusta 68, Midland Valley 55
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 88, Timberland 14
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56, Lower Richland 45
Patrick Henry Academy 73, John Paul II 45
Pee Dee Academy 53, Florence Christian 46
Pinewood Prep 57, Northwood Academy 51
Powdersville 60, Palmetto 48
R.B. Stall 50, Cane Bay 44
River Bluff 50, Dutch Fork 43
Rock Hill 43, Blythewood 38
Spartanburg 56, Boiling Springs 55
Summerville 54, Ashley Ridge 35
Wagener-Salley 65, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 57
Walhalla 56, Pendleton 49
Wando 50, Goose Creek 45
West Florence 66, South Florence 58
West Oak 44, Seneca 41
Woodmont 84, T.L. Hanna 83, 2OT
—–
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 63, Lugoff-Elgin 35
Aiken 29, South Aiken 8
Beaufort 39, Hanahan 36
Blue Ridge 51, Travelers Rest 46
Camden 83, Marlboro County 26
Cheraw 53, York Prep 52
Chesterfield 47, Buford 32
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 49, Williamsburg Academy 18
Clover 55, Fort Mill 45
Dorchester Academy 40, Andrew Jackson Academy 34
Fort Dorchester 50, West Ashley 11
Gaffney 48, Dorman 42
Goose Creek 42, Wando 37
Hilton Head Island 30, James Island 29
John Paul II 45, Patrick Henry Academy 27
Landrum 68, Greer Middle College 32
Latta 50, Green Sea Floyds 10
Lower Richland 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
Mauldin 85, Hillcrest 35
Mid-Carolina 52, Abbeville 28
North Augusta 62, Midland Valley 8
Northwood Academy 60, Pinewood Prep 33
Pickens 54, Easley 47
Ridge View 58, Richland Northeast 19
River Bluff 45, Dutch Fork 41
Saluda 43, Ninety Six 23
South Florence 59, West Florence 8
Southside 74, Fountain Inn 46
Spartanburg 60, Boiling Springs 50
Stratford 37, Berkeley 28
Summerville 54, Ashley Ridge 35
T.L. Hanna 65, Woodmont 59
W.J. Keenan 59, Gray Collegiate Academy 47
Waccamaw 32, Dillon 30
Westwood 57, Irmo 26
Wilson 43, Hartsville 31
Woodruff 70, Union County 31