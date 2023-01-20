Greenville rolls past Westside 75-53 to improve to 18-1 on the season.

Spartanburg holds off Boiling Springs 56-55.

Woodmont hits a 3-pointer with :06 seconds to play in double overtime to defeat T.L. Hanna 84-83.

In girls action, a strong 4th quarter lifts Spartanburg past Boiling Springs 60-50 & T.L. Hanna holds off Woodmont 65-59.

Friday night scores from throughout South Carolina:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 43, Lugoff-Elgin 41

Aiken 49, South Aiken 48

Beaufort 59, Hanahan 36

Berkeley 61, Stratford 39

Blacksburg 66, Liberty 46

Blackville-Hilda 64, Ridge Spring-Monetta 58

Brookland-Cayce 54, Swansea 46

C.A. Johnson 56, McBee 42

Camden 53, Marlboro County 45

Carvers Bay 60, Hemingway 38

Cathedral Academy 79, Clarendon Hall Academy 24

Charleston Collegiate 57, Holly Hill Academy 49

Dorman 89, Gaffney 51

Easley 40, Pickens 30

Gray Collegiate Academy 60, W.J. Keenan 53

Great Falls 30, Lewisville 21

Greenville 73, Westside 53

Greenville Technical Charter 35, Chesnee 34

Hillcrest 82, Mauldin 63

James Island 62, Hilton Head Island 45

Lake City 61, Darlington 46

Landrum 57, Greer Middle College 44

Military Magnet Academy 100, Charleston Charter 24

Mountain View Christian Academy 65, Liberty Prep, N.C. 49

North Augusta 68, Midland Valley 55

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 88, Timberland 14

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56, Lower Richland 45

Patrick Henry Academy 73, John Paul II 45

Pee Dee Academy 53, Florence Christian 46

Pinewood Prep 57, Northwood Academy 51

Powdersville 60, Palmetto 48

R.B. Stall 50, Cane Bay 44

River Bluff 50, Dutch Fork 43

Rock Hill 43, Blythewood 38

Spartanburg 56, Boiling Springs 55

Summerville 54, Ashley Ridge 35

Wagener-Salley 65, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 57

Walhalla 56, Pendleton 49

Wando 50, Goose Creek 45

West Florence 66, South Florence 58

West Oak 44, Seneca 41

Woodmont 84, T.L. Hanna 83, 2OT

—–

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 63, Lugoff-Elgin 35

Aiken 29, South Aiken 8

Beaufort 39, Hanahan 36

Blue Ridge 51, Travelers Rest 46

Camden 83, Marlboro County 26

Cheraw 53, York Prep 52

Chesterfield 47, Buford 32

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 49, Williamsburg Academy 18

Clover 55, Fort Mill 45

Dorchester Academy 40, Andrew Jackson Academy 34

Fort Dorchester 50, West Ashley 11

Gaffney 48, Dorman 42

Goose Creek 42, Wando 37

Hilton Head Island 30, James Island 29

John Paul II 45, Patrick Henry Academy 27

Landrum 68, Greer Middle College 32

Latta 50, Green Sea Floyds 10

Lower Richland 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Mauldin 85, Hillcrest 35

Mid-Carolina 52, Abbeville 28

North Augusta 62, Midland Valley 8

Northwood Academy 60, Pinewood Prep 33

Pickens 54, Easley 47

Ridge View 58, Richland Northeast 19

River Bluff 45, Dutch Fork 41

Saluda 43, Ninety Six 23

South Florence 59, West Florence 8

Southside 74, Fountain Inn 46

Spartanburg 60, Boiling Springs 50

Stratford 37, Berkeley 28

Summerville 54, Ashley Ridge 35

T.L. Hanna 65, Woodmont 59

W.J. Keenan 59, Gray Collegiate Academy 47

Waccamaw 32, Dillon 30

Westwood 57, Irmo 26

Wilson 43, Hartsville 31

Woodruff 70, Union County 31