Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL season suspended due to virus

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The ECHL has suspended regular season play for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced that if games are rescheduled in the future, tickets will still be valid.

Should games be canceled, the team said ticket holders will be refunded.

The ECHL released this statement regarding the season suspension:

“As the on-going developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue and precautionary measures ensue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season for the safety of our Fans, Players and Employees.

The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.”

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits were originally scheduled to play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Thursday night against the Florida Everblades.