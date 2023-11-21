GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph has a new head coach, as announced by the team Tuesday.

Rick Wright will take the role as head coach and technical director after serving as an assistant coach since 2019. Wright succeeds John Harkes who led the team since their inception in 2018.

“I’m excited to embark on this incredible opportunity as head coach and continue to work alongside my fellow colleagues, players, and staff,” said Wright. “The Greenville Triumph SC is committed to bringing joy to the Upstate through the game of soccer, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Triumph President Chris Lewis said Wright’s extensive coaching experience, dedication to the team and its culture, and his presence in the Upstate soccer community were key factors in his hiring.

“We’re thrilled to name Rick the new head coach and technical director of our men’s team,” said Lewis. “Rick has been a successful head coach at multiple levels and his intimate knowledge of our Club, its mission and culture are incredibly valuable. Furthermore, Rick’s corporate leadership experience brings essential skills to the head coach & technical director position that are important to the Club as it enters the next chapter of its development.”

Wright previously worked as director of technical alliances and community development. In the role he was responsible for building relationships with the local soccer community.

The Hamilton, Bermuda native has been entrenched in the South Carolina soccer community since 1976, when he helped Anderson University’s program before serving as their head coach for four years. He would later return to his alma mater, Erskine College, as the head coach for both the women’s and men’s programs from 1987 to 1993. Wright led both teams to multiple conference titles.

Wright also spent 10 years on the staff of the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program for Region III and 12 years as an Olympic Development Program South Carolina state coach.

His contributions as a player were highlighted by appearances for both the Bermuda and US National Teams, including an appearance in the 1976 Olympic Games with Team USA.

Wright’s support staff will be announced by the team at a later date. For more information on the Greenville Triumph, visit their website.