Greenville Triumph anticipates mid-July start of season

Greenville, SC (June 5, 2020) – The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has issued the following statement in response to today’s USL League One vote regarding a return-to-play plan for the league in 2020.

“We are happy to announce that the USL League One Board of Governors voted Friday on the framework of a 2020 season, approving a provisional start date of July 18. Additional information regarding competition format, schedule, broadcast, and stadium access will be announced in the coming weeks. The league’s return to play will be aligned with all local and state public health guidelines, and Triumph SC will continue to work with local officials, players and staff to safeguard club and community health.

To our fans, supporters, partners and the entire Upstate community, we are grateful for your unwavering support during this process and we look forward to bringing professional soccer back to you soon.”

“It is a fantastic feeling to know that we now have a path for Triumph soccer to return to the Upstate,” said Greenville Triumph president, Chris Lewis. “We are beyond grateful to our supporters, fans and partners for their loyalty and patience as we worked with the League to get to this point. We cannot wait to get our squad back on the pitch and continue our mission of bringing joy to our community through the great game of soccer.”

The club will release additional details on season structure as they become available.