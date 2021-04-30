Greenville Triumph will kick off 2021 home opener Saturday night

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph professional soccer team will play their home opener Saturday May 1 against North Texas SC.

The Triumph is coming off a winning season as they were the 2020 USL League One Champions. Head Coach John Harkes holds many accolades as well.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the Ready River Riot, the team’s rally group, will make their march to the stadium.

Tickets are limited because of COVID-19 regulations, but you can get tickets at the Triumph store downtown or online.

Click here for more information about the team.