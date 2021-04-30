Greenville Triumph will kick off 2021 home opener Saturday night

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greenville Triumph - "Together We Triumph"

Greenville Triumph – “Together We Triumph”

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph professional soccer team will play their home opener Saturday May 1 against North Texas SC.

The Triumph is coming off a winning season as they were the 2020 USL League One Champions. Head Coach John Harkes holds many accolades as well.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the Ready River Riot, the team’s rally group, will make their march to the stadium.

Tickets are limited because of COVID-19 regulations, but you can get tickets at the Triumph store downtown or online.

Click here for more information about the team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store