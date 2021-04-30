Sponsored By:
Greenville Triumph home opener set for Saturday night

Greenville Triumph

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Triumph professional soccer team is playing their home opener Saturday May 1st against North Texas SC.

The Triumph is coming off a winning season as they were the 2020 USL League One Champions. Head Coach John Harkes holds many accolades as well.

The game begins at 7 PM and gates open at 6 when the Reedy River Riot, the teams rally group will make their march to the stadium.

Tickets are limited because of COVID-19 regulations but you can get tickets at the Triumph store downtown or online.

Visit https://www.greenvilletriumph.com/

