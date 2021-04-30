Greenville Triumph home opener set for Saturday night

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Triumph professional soccer team is playing their home opener Saturday May 1st against North Texas SC.

The Triumph is coming off a winning season as they were the 2020 USL League One Champions. Head Coach John Harkes holds many accolades as well.

The game begins at 7 PM and gates open at 6 when the Reedy River Riot, the teams rally group will make their march to the stadium.

Tickets are limited because of COVID-19 regulations but you can get tickets at the Triumph store downtown or online.

Visit https://www.greenvilletriumph.com/