Greenville Triumph names Julie Carlson head coach of new women’s team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph named Julie Carlson as head coach and technical director of its United Soccer League (USL) W League team Thursday afternoon.

Carlson was previously the director of operations for women’s soccer at Clemson University for three years.

“Julie brings a deep knowledge of the game and extensive experience as a coach, a program builder and a player,” Club President Chris Lewis said. “She is a tremendous leader who inspires her players to achieve on the pitch and in life.”

The team’s name, colors and crest are expected to be announced in early 2022, according to the Greenville Triumph.

The new team will begin playing in May 2022.