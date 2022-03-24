GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The name, crest and colors for the newest USL Women’s League team was revealed to be the Greenville Liberty on Thursday.

The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club hosted the announcement event at HabiTap in Greenville Thursday night.

“We felt strongly that the women’s team deserved an identity of its own that could inspire and rally the Upstate,” said Triumph Vice Chairman and Chief Brand Officer Doug Erwin. “We underwent a rigorous process with lots of community feedback, and we couldn’t be more excited with where we ended up.”

“With the talent level of players we have coming in and the teams’ brand announcement, the excitement surrounding our new women’s team continues to grow as the inaugural season nears,” said Julie Carlson, head coach and technical director of the Greenville Liberty. “Our players and staff are ‘super pumped’ about uniting all the components of this program into one.”

The team opens its season on the road May 15 against Charlotte Independence. The first home match of the season is at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, against NC Courage U23 at Legacy Early College. An exhibition match against SC Bantums is scheduled for May 8 at 3 p.m. at Legacy Early College.

Tickets for the Greenville Liberty’s 2022 season and merchandise can be purchased by visiting greenvilletriumph.com/wleague.