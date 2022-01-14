Is Project Kick a pathway toward a permanent Triumph stadium?

In the release of its minutes for its Tuesday meeting, Greenville County Council will hear a resolution requesting “the County Administrator is given authority to negotiate and develop an agreement with the City of Mauldin and other parties relating to an economic development project currently known as Project Kick.”

Mauldin City Council Monday night discussed a matter with the same Project Kick title, according to it website.

A request to the Greenville Triumph regarding whether Project Kick relates to a permanent stadium for the team, potentially at a mixed-use development being built at the intersection of I-385 and Bridges Road, produced this statement from the team:

We have been in ongoing discussions with Mauldin City Council members and Greenville County Council members regarding a site for a proposed multi-use stadium. We look forward to continuing to provide information, answering their questions, and listening to their ideas.