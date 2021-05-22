Lomis’ second-half goal secures win for Greenville, Triumph stay undefeated

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Marios Lomis’ goal in the second half was enough to secure victory as the Greenville Triumph defeated South Georgia Tormenta FC 1-0 Saturday night at Legacy Early College Field.

With the win, the Triumph (4-0-1) grab three points and remain undefeated on the season.

Lomis broke open the scoring in the 71st minute on the feed from Midfielder Don Smart. The goal was Lomis’ fifth this season, good for the league lead. He also leads the Triumph in points with ten.

“What a savy ball by Don Smart,” said Triumph head coach John Harkes. “Couple that with a tremendous finish by Marios, and we’re up 1-0 on a team that has a lot of weapons. Our defenders did a tremendous job tonight of keeping the ball in front of them, tracking players, and not allowing Tormenta to be dangerous,” he continued. “Evan Lee and Brandon Fricke deserve to be our men of the match because of their attention to detail and complete focus for 90 minutes.”

In the match, Triumph Goalkeeper Dallas Jaye and Defenseman Tyler Polak made their 50th USL League One appearance.

Next up for Greenville is a road trip to take on North Texas on June 13. The Triumph defeated North Texas earlier this season in a 4-0 win on May 1.