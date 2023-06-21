Greenville, SC (June 21, 2023) – The fastest hat trick in league history wasn’t enough for Triumph rookie Lyam MacKinnon, who added a fourth goal in the second half to lead Greenville to a 5-1 blowout win over the Chattanooga Red Wolves on a rainy Wednesday night at Furman’s Paladin Stadium. MacKinnon’s four-goal performance was the first in USL League One History.

Right from the kick-off, both teams displayed an incredible attacking mindset, eager to make their mark on the match. The action was fast and furious, and Greenville didn’t wait long to test the Chattanooga net. Just five minutes into the game, Lyam MacKinnon, the talented rookie forward for Greenville, unleashed a powerful shot that sailed wide left of the goal, narrowly missing an early breakthrough.

But it didn’t take long for MacKinnon to redeem himself. In the 9th minute, Tyler Polak delivered a perfectly placed corner kick that found MacKinnon outside the penalty area. With precise timing, MacKinnon struck the ball with his first touch, sending it soaring into the back of the net. The faithful Triumph supporters braving the rain erupted in celebration as MacKinnon put his team in the lead. Just two minutes later, though, Chattanooga found an answer. Moe Espinoza connected with a teammate’s cross, and his shot deflected off Greenville’s Nate Shultz, catching the goalkeeper off guard and finding the back of the net.

Greenville was quick to recapture the lead. In the 16th minute, they capitalized on a turnover in Chattanooga’s attacking half. Devin Boyce delivered a precise cross, and MacKinnon displayed his predatory instincts once again, redirecting the ball into the goal for the Villanova alum’s second of the match. Five minutes later, a beautiful passing sequence culminated in a chipped cross from Evan Lee, perfectly finding MacKinnon in the box. With impeccable technique, he volleyed the ball into the bottom right corner, completing his hat trick in just 21 minutes, the fastest in league history.

As the second half began, Chattanooga emerged with renewed energy, determined to claw their way back into the game. They pressed forward, creating opportunities to narrow the deficit. In the 60th minute, they had a dangerous free kick from close range, but Greenville’s goalkeeper, Jarred Mazzola, made a spectacular save, colliding with the crossbar in the process.

Despite Chattanooga’s efforts, Greenville continued to dominate. In the 69th minute, MacKinnon, with his sights set on breaking more records, added another goal to his astonishing tally. Seizing on yet another turnover, Greenville swiftly transitioned to the attack, releasing MacKinnon behind Chattanooga’s defense. With a delicate touch, he chipped the onrushing goalkeeper, sealing his place in the League One record books with the most goals scored in a single game.