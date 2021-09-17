Meet the Triumph: Defender Cesar Murillo

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph is made up of players from all over the country and the world. But only one of them, who played his college soccer in the state of South Carolina, is already in the USL League One record books.

For Triumph Defender Cesar Murillo, soccer has always been about family. Growing up in El Paso Texas, he began playing at the age of three, a hobby he shared with his father.

“His friends have told me [and] he’s told me that he had some serious talent. But due to family reasons and personal reasons he wasn’t able to pursue it. So it just kind of always stuck to me to try to do it for us. He had a passion and it grew on me, so I just wanted to keep it going.”

After high school, Murillo left Texas to seek an opportunity in college. While at a tournament in Florida, he met recruiters from the College of Charleston. That meeting became a catalyst for his future success.

“When I went to go visit it was like a hidden gem. I had never heard of Charleston…It was a great experience. I fell in love with the city, the program, the players and coaches. I’m very glad I was able to experience that and go to the College of Charleston.”

In 2019 Murillo returned home to join USL League One club North Texas. That season they won the first ever league championship. He was picked up by Greenville the following year where Murillo was crowned a champion once again, becoming the only player in League One history to win back to back titles.

“It’s an honor. Thankfully I was able to be a part of two great clubs. It’s not just me it’s not about me winning the two titles. But honestly I just never gave up and kept that mentality to win another championship.”

The Triumph are currently in third place, and with an experienced roster and familiarity among the group, Murillo is confident they can defend their title.

“Hopefully we keep pushing each other, work on our craft, perfect things and at the end of the day hopefully we can bring another trophy to the Upstate.”

With the league’s top scorer in Marios Lomis along with one of the better defenses, another championship run appears well within reach.