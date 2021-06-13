North Texas SC hands Triumph first loss of season 3-0

Arlington, TX (Greenville Triumph) – A slow start for the Greenville Triumph following a three-week layoff proved too much to overcome, as the club fell for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the 2019 League One Champion North Texas SC at Globe Life Park.

A quick start from the home team forced Greenville goalkeeper Dallas Jaye, who returned to the States from international duty yesterday, to make an impressive save just minutes into the match. North Texas put the Triumph backline under immense pressure throughout the first half and were able to capitalize first after a few deflections in the box led to a open look for Gibron Rayo. In the 28th minute, North Texas doubled their lead with a stunner from Kalil ElMedkhar.

Greenville came out quickly in the second half until North Texas found the winning side of a set piece that continued to float in dangerous space inside the Greenville 18-yard box. Down 3-0, the Greenville bench was unable to narrow the deficit following several subs in hopes of keeping the squad fresh as they head into a grueling stretch of matches.

Though the match didn’t end in favor of Greenville, the club’s highlight of the night went to former Furman player Cole McLagan, as he made his professional debut subbing in at 73rd minute.

The Triumph return back home to Triumph Stadium as they take on North Carolina FC this Wednesday, June 16 at 7pm.