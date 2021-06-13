Sponsored By:
Dick Brooks Honda Sponsor Logo
Furniture Warehouse Showroom Sponsor Logo

North Texas SC hands Triumph first loss of season 3-0

Greenville Triumph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

Arlington, TX (Greenville Triumph) – A slow start for the Greenville Triumph following a three-week layoff proved too much to overcome, as the club fell for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the 2019 League One Champion North Texas SC at Globe Life Park. 

A quick start from the home team forced Greenville goalkeeper Dallas Jaye, who returned to the States from international duty yesterday, to make an impressive save just minutes into the match. North Texas put the Triumph backline under immense pressure throughout the first half and were able to capitalize first after a few deflections in the box led to a open look for Gibron Rayo. In the 28th minute, North Texas doubled their lead with a stunner from Kalil ElMedkhar.

Greenville came out quickly in the second half until North Texas found the winning side of a set piece that continued to float in dangerous space inside the Greenville 18-yard box. Down 3-0, the Greenville bench was unable to narrow the deficit following several subs in hopes of keeping the squad fresh as they head into a grueling stretch of matches. 

Though the match didn’t end in favor of Greenville, the club’s highlight of the night went to former Furman player Cole McLagan, as he made his professional debut subbing in at 73rd minute. 

The Triumph return back home to Triumph Stadium as they take on North Carolina FC this Wednesday, June 16 at 7pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store