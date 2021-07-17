Tormenta rallies to defeat Triumph 3-2

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph had a 2-0 lead midway through Saturday’s contest, but FC Tormenta tallied three-straight goals to secure the 3-2 win.

Brandon Fricke opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a deflection in front of goal. Just three minutes later, Aaron Walker fired a strike in the back right corner to give the Triumph a 2-0 lead.

But Tormenta scored two unanswered before tallying the game-winner off of a deep cross in the 80th minute. The loss is Greenville’s first in five matches. The Triumph are now 6-4-3 on the season; third place in the league standings.

Their next game is Saturday, July 24 at Chattanooga.