Tormenta rallies to defeat Triumph 3-2

Greenville Triumph

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph had a 2-0 lead midway through Saturday’s contest, but FC Tormenta tallied three-straight goals to secure the 3-2 win.

Brandon Fricke opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a deflection in front of goal. Just three minutes later, Aaron Walker fired a strike in the back right corner to give the Triumph a 2-0 lead.

But Tormenta scored two unanswered before tallying the game-winner off of a deep cross in the 80th minute. The loss is Greenville’s first in five matches. The Triumph are now 6-4-3 on the season; third place in the league standings.

Their next game is Saturday, July 24 at Chattanooga.

