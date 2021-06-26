Sponsored By:
Triumph and Chattanooga match ends in a 1-1 draw

Greenville Triumph

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSPA) – Saturday night’s match between the Greenville Triumph and Chattanooga Red Wolves ended in a 1-1 draw.

Allen Gavilanes scored the Triumph’s lone goal in the 18th minutes of play to put Greenville ahead 1-0. But the Red Wolves responded with a tally of their own in the first half to even the score.

Both teams earned a point in the league standings with the draw. Greenville (5-2-3) sits in second with 18 points, trailing league-leader Omaha (21) by three. The Red Wolves (5-1-2) are tied for third with 17.

