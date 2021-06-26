Triumph and Chattanooga match ends in a 1-1 draw

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSPA) – Saturday night’s match between the Greenville Triumph and Chattanooga Red Wolves ended in a 1-1 draw.

Allen Gavilanes scored the Triumph’s lone goal in the 18th minutes of play to put Greenville ahead 1-0. But the Red Wolves responded with a tally of their own in the first half to even the score.

Both teams earned a point in the league standings with the draw. Greenville (5-2-3) sits in second with 18 points, trailing league-leader Omaha (21) by three. The Red Wolves (5-1-2) are tied for third with 17.