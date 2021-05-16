Sponsored By:
Triumph and Union Omaha tie in rematch of 2020 league championship

Greenville Triumph

The Greenville Triumph tied Union Omaha 1-1 on Sunday, May 16 (Greenville Triumph)

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In a rematch of what was supposed to be last year’s League One title game, Sunday’s match between the Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha ended in a 1-1 tie at Legacy Early College Field.

The Triumph (3-0-1) opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Marios Lomis found the back of the net in the bottom left corner to make it 1-0. But in the second half, Union Omaha (3-0-1) evened the score on when Nick Firmino got one through on a shot from outside of the box.

The Triumph are back on the road for the next two week before returning home. Up next, they’ll take on South Georgia Tormenta FC in Statesboro, Georgia on Saturday, May 22.

