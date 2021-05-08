Triumph edge North Carolina FC, win third straight

The Greenville Triumph defeat North Carolina FC 2-1 on May 8, 2021 (Greenville Triumph)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph got past League One newcomer North Carolina FC 2-1 Saturday night for their third win in a row to begin the 2021 season.

Marios Lomis, the reigning ‘Player of the Week’, put Greenville on the board in just the ninth minute on a penalty kick to give the Triumph a 1-0 lead.

Prior to the end of the first half, NC tied the game at one.

But in the 65th minute, Lachlan McLean found the back of the net on a header in what was the game-winner.

We're coming home with our 3rd straight win and all 3 points!



You love to see it! 💚#TogetherWeTriumph — Greenville Triumph SC (@GVLTriumph) May 9, 2021

Greenville returns home next Saturday, May 16 in a rematch of last year’s scheduled championship match against Union Omaha. It will be the league’s first nationally televised game.

The Triumph were awarded the 2020 L:eague One title after Union Omaha had to forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols.