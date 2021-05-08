Sponsored By:
Triumph edge North Carolina FC, win third straight

Greenville Triumph

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Greenville Triumph defeat North Carolina FC 2-1 on May 8, 2021 (Greenville Triumph)

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph got past League One newcomer North Carolina FC 2-1 Saturday night for their third win in a row to begin the 2021 season.

Marios Lomis, the reigning ‘Player of the Week’, put Greenville on the board in just the ninth minute on a penalty kick to give the Triumph a 1-0 lead.

Prior to the end of the first half, NC tied the game at one.

But in the 65th minute, Lachlan McLean found the back of the net on a header in what was the game-winner.

Greenville returns home next Saturday, May 16 in a rematch of last year’s scheduled championship match against Union Omaha. It will be the league’s first nationally televised game.

The Triumph were awarded the 2020 L:eague One title after Union Omaha had to forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols.

