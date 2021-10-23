Triumph extend unbeaten streak, remain in third place

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Triumph and Red Wolves battled to a 0-0 draw Saturday night at Legacy Early College. The Triumph extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches with the draw.

Greenville had an opportunity to leap frog the Red Wolves in the USL League One standings, but with the draw they remain in third place while Chattanooga stays in second.

An eventful, though scoreless second half was marred by nine yellow cards handed out between the two clubs.

Greenville remains two points behind the Red Wolves in the standings, but can still secure a home playoff match and first-round bye with a win next week and a Chattanooga loss.

One more week in the regular season, but we're ready to extend our title defense in a few weeks!#ForThe864 #TogetherWeTriumph pic.twitter.com/7y5kOp4paF — Greenville Triumph SC (@GVLTriumph) October 24, 2021

The Triumph will take on North Carolina in the regular season finale Saturday, October 30 at 7 p.m.