Triumph offense surges in home opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph shut out visiting North Texas 4-0 in their home opener at Legacy Early College Field Saturday night.

Triumph fans were treated to a championship presentation as the Triumph commemorated their 2020 title. Fans were allowed at 50% capacity, the highest number allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stars are back!! ⭐️



What a performance from Team Triumph!#TogetherWeTriumph pic.twitter.com/mteFOlu5cj — Greenville Triumph SC (@GVLTriumph) May 2, 2021

Greenville got off to a fast start as Marios Lomis opened up the scoring in the seventh minute. Andrew Booth capped off the first half with a tally in the 30th minute.

Lomis collected his second goal of the evening early in the second half, followed by a goal from Lachlan McLean to make it a 4-0 final.

The Triumph (2-0) are back on the road May 8 as they battle League One newcomer North Carolina FC.