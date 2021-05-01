Sponsored By:
Triumph offense surges in home opener

Greenville Triumph

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph shut out visiting North Texas 4-0 in their home opener at Legacy Early College Field Saturday night.

Triumph fans were treated to a championship presentation as the Triumph commemorated their 2020 title. Fans were allowed at 50% capacity, the highest number allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenville got off to a fast start as Marios Lomis opened up the scoring in the seventh minute. Andrew Booth capped off the first half with a tally in the 30th minute.

Lomis collected his second goal of the evening early in the second half, followed by a goal from Lachlan McLean to make it a 4-0 final.

The Triumph (2-0) are back on the road May 8 as they battle League One newcomer North Carolina FC.

