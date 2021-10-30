Triumph shut out NC, clinch 2-seed and first round bye

Greenville Triumph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2021 SCHEDULE

Sat 4/24 Triumph @ Richmond 6:30pm
Sat 5/1 NTX @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 5/8y Triumph @ NCFC 7:00pm
Sat 5/22 Triumph @ Tormenta 7:00pm
sun 6/13 Triumph @ NTX 7:00pm
Sat 6/19 Triumph @ Tormenta 8:00pm
Sat 6/26 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sun 7/4 Triumph @ NE 2:00pm
Sat 7/10 NCFC @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/17 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 7/24 Triumph @ Chattanooga TBD
Sat 8/7 Tormenta @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sun 8/15 Triumph @ Miami TBD
Sun 8/22 Richmond @ Triumph 7:00pm
Sat 8/28 Triumph @ Tucson 10:00pm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph shut out North Carolina FC 2-0 Saturday and clinched the two-seed ahead of the 2021 postseason.

With the Triumph’s win and a Chattanooga loss, Greenville clinched the two-seed and a first-round bye. They’ll also host the semifinal match against the highest remaining seed. That will be played between November 12-14.

In the regular season finale, Marion Lomis knocked through his 13th goal of the season in the 18th minute to put the Triumph up 1-0. Allen Gavilanes tallied the second and final goal in the 32nd minute.

Tickets for the semifinal match will go on sale on the morning of Sunday, October 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store