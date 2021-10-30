Triumph shut out NC, clinch 2-seed and first round bye

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph shut out North Carolina FC 2-0 Saturday and clinched the two-seed ahead of the 2021 postseason.

With the Triumph’s win and a Chattanooga loss, Greenville clinched the two-seed and a first-round bye. They’ll also host the semifinal match against the highest remaining seed. That will be played between November 12-14.

In the regular season finale, Marion Lomis knocked through his 13th goal of the season in the 18th minute to put the Triumph up 1-0. Allen Gavilanes tallied the second and final goal in the 32nd minute.

Tickets for the semifinal match will go on sale on the morning of Sunday, October 31.