RICHMOND, Va. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph defeated the Richmond Kickers 1-0 Saturday in the season opener.

The Triumph’s lone goal came in the 74th minute when Lachlan McLean crossed into the box and Kickers defender Luke Pavone, in an attempt to clear, scored on his own net.

We ended our first match of the season down a man, but up a goal!



A massive road victory for Team Triumph! πŸ™Œ#TogetherWeTriumph | #RICvGVL pic.twitter.com/peS28V93kh — Greenville Triumph SC (@GVLTriumph) April 25, 2021

The Triumph return to action on Saturday, May 1 in their home opener against North Texas.