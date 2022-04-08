GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph will compete against Charlotte FC in late April in the third round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday that the match will take place in Greenville on April 20.

“The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest soccer tournament in the country and has been crowning national champions since 1914 with the winner earning a bid into the 2023 Concacaf Champions League,” Charlotte FC said in a release.

The knockout style tournament will make its return following a two-year absence due to the pandemic.