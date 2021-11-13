Triumph to play in third straight USL League One Championship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph defeated Chattanooga 2-0 in extra time to secure their spot in the USL League One Championship.

Jesus Ibarra broke the 0-0 tie in the 97th minute of play while Marios Lomis added the insurance in the 111th minute to give the Triumph a shutout win in the semifinals.

Wow. Wow, wow, wow. What an extra time from the guys! Your Greenville Triumph Soccer Club is headed to their third straight USL League One Final!#GVLvCHA #DefendThe864 pic.twitter.com/DJZOIMuqaS — Greenville Triumph SC (@GVLTriumph) November 14, 2021

Greenville, the reigning USL League One Champion, will take on Union Omaha once again in the title game. The championship will be played at Werner Park in Papillon, Nebraska on Saturday, November 20 at 5 p.m.

It will be the team’s third straight appearance in the championship match.