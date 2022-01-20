Triumph unveil plans for $38.6 million soccer stadium in Mauldin

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph have unveiled plans for a new $38.6 million soccer stadium located at the BridgeWay Station development in Mauldin.

The 8,100-seat stadium would be owned by Greenville County and would be located on a six-acre site adjacent to Interstate 385.

The Triumph said the stadium could host 150 or more events per year, including concerts and festivals.

The proposal estimates the stadium would have a $270 million economic impact on the region and support 350-400 jobs through its first 10 years.

The stadium would take around 12 months to build and could open in time for the 2023 Greenville Triumph season.