Greer native Troy Pride Jr. taken by Carolina Panthers in 4th round

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – In his living room, surrounded by family members, Troy Pride Jr. received the call he’s always dreamed about, as Matt Rhule welcomed him to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers selected the Notre Dame defensive back in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick on Saturday.

Greer alum and former Notre Dame DB Troy Pride is going to be a Carolina Panther.

Awesome!

Pride Jr., a standout at Greer High School, joins several other defensive players taken by the Panthers under first year head coach Matt Rhule. Carolina selected Alabama defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the 7th overall pick, Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn with the 64th selection, West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson in the fifth round, and Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy in the sixth round.