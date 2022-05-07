CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Caden Grice went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and season-high six RBIs in Clemson’s 12-9 victory over No. 21 Georgia Tech at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the first inning, the Tigers (30-17, 8-14 ACC), who took a 2-0 lead in the series, plated five runs after a costly leadoff error. Bryar Hawkins ripped a two-run double, then Dylan Brewer lined a run-scoring single. After Jonathan French’s squeeze bunt scored a run, Grice lined a run-scoring double. Tim Borden II led off the second inning with a homer to put Georgia Tech (27-20, 12-14 ACC) on the scoreboard.

Benjamin Blackwell scored on a two-out wild pitch in the fourth inning, then Grice lofted a two-run homer in the fifth inning. French flared a two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning, then Grice followed with a three-run homer, his second of the game and 11th of the season, to up Clemson’s lead to 12-1. Andrew Jenkins belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning, then the Yellow Jackets added three runs in the eighth inning. Borden added a solo homer, his second of the game, in the ninth inning, then Colin Hall belted a two-run homer later in the frame. The Yellow Jackets brought the potential tying run to the plate before Ryan Ammons closed the door.

Austin Gordon (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 3.0 innings in relief. He allowed three hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk with three strikeouts. Tiger starter Geoffrey Gilbert gave up just one run in 4.0 innings pitched. Ammons recorded the last out to register his seventh save of the season. Georgia Tech starter Marquis Grissom Jr. (2-5) suffered the loss, as he surrendered eight runs (five earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.