Spartanburg –

Clemson 2-way standout Caden Grice was taken with the 64th pick in the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. This past season, Grice, a Riverside High alum, led the Tigers w/ 18 HR & 68 RBI while also compiling an 8-1 record w/ a 3.35 ERA & 101 K’s in 78 innings.