Haley wins at Talladega for first Xfinity Series victory

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Justin Haley took the lead on the final lap — with help from Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain — and held on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first Xfinity Series victory.

Haley passed Jeb Burton, who held the lead on a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead. Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner, giving him victories in each of NASCAR’s three top national series.

He celebrated with Chastain, who won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash. Burton finished third. There were no fans allowed in the grandstands because of the coronavirus pandemic.